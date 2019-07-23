Bennett (ankle) broke his ankle at practice Monday and is out indefinitely, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bennett did enough in his two-game midseason audition with the Falcons to draw a reserve deal for 2019, but unfortunately he just continues to be besieged by injury. As a member of the Jaguars in 2017 Bennett missed nearly the entire season with a torn pectoral, last month he suffered a left hand injury, and now another setback as he goes down on the very first day of training camp with a broken ankle. With Bennett now presumed out for an extended period of time, Justin Zimmer, Ra'Shede Hageman and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner will compete for roster spots behind Grady Jarrett, Jack Crawford, Tyeler Davison and Deadrin Senat.