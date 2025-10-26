Penix (knee) won't suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A bone bruise in his knee held Penix to three limited practice sessions this week, though he was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report, with head coach Raheem Morris expressing optimism that the second-year quarterback would be able to play. However, the tide turned on that outlook Saturday, and Schefter's sources indicate that Penix will miss Sunday's matchup versus Miami. As a result, Kirk Cousins is slated to start at quarterback for the first time this season.