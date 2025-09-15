Penix completed 13 of 21 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Vikings.

The Falcons played from ahead for the entire game, and the team was happy to rely on its running game. That limited Penix's pass attempts, though he wasn't all that efficient with his opportunity, averaging only 6.43 yards per attempt while primarily targeting short areas of the field. Atlanta may be able to control their Week 3 matchup against Carolina in similar fashion, which could lead to another quiet performance from Penix.