Penix is believed to have suffered a season-ending partially torn ACL in Sunday's overtime loss to the Panthers, James Palmer of The Athletic reports.

Things continue to sound ominous for Penix, who was forced to exit Sunday's Week 11 loss to Carolina in the second half with a knee injury. Signs are pointing toward Penix missing the remainder of the 2025 season, though he's currently seeking a second opinion on the injury. Kirk Cousins appears to be in line to start next Sunday against the Saints and potentially beyond. Penix has already torn the ACL in his left knee twice throughout his playing career, dating back to college.