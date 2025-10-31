Penix (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at New England, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

WR Drake London (hip), WR Darnell Mooney (hamstring), TE Kyle Pitts (ankle) and LT Jake Matthews (ankle) also avoided game designations on the final injury report, bringing Atlanta's offense back to near-full strength ahead of a challenging matchup. Kirk Cousins' poor performance in Penix's stead last week likely answers questions about Penix being benched for performance reasons anytime soon.