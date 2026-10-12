The Falcons have optimism that Penix's rib injury isn't overly serious and that he'll be available to play Sunday against the Bears, Jonathan Jones and Josh Kendall of The Athletic report.

Penix took a hard hit to his rib area late in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Ravens and was unable to play in overtime period. He relayed after the game that he didn't think his rib injury was a long-term concern, and the Falcons are keeping the door open for him to start Week 6. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that he didn't have any new information regarding the status of Penix and wouldn't get into any further specifics regarding X-rays or imaging performed on the quarterback's ribs. Stefanski added that he expects to have a better understanding of Penix's availability Wednesday, when the Falcons will hold their first practice of the week.