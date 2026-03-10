Penix (knee) won't necessarily be Atlanta's starting quarterback once he's healthy, as new addition Tua Tagovailoa will get a real chance to earn the role, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

It looks like a good situation for Tagovailoa to rehab his value while Penix rehabs from the third ACL tear of his football career. Both are left-handed, theoretically making things easier for new head coach Kevin Stefanski, after his predecessors in Atlanta went back-and-forth between Penix and the right-handed Kirk Cousins for two years. That was hardly the only issue with Atlanta's passing game, as neither QB played particularly well, and WR depth was among the worst in the league. The Falcons are now signing WRs Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus to replace Darnell Mooney, but it'll be a while before Penix throws passes to his new teammates. Tagovailoa figures to handle first-team reps throughout the offseason program and into training camp, at the very least. Beyond that, a lot will depend on health, with both lefties sporting poor track records for availability.