Penix (knee) is believed to have aggravated a previous knee injury during Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers and there is concern that he could miss additional time, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network report.

Penix exited in the third quarter of Sunday's loss and Kirk Cousins finished out the game in relief. Cousins filled in when Penix sat out Atlanta's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins due to a bone bruise in Week 8. If Penix misses additional action as feared, Cousins would start in Week 12 against the Saints. Penix is set for additional testing on his injury.