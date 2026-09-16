Penix (knee) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Penix practiced fully from Wednesday through Friday last week and ultimately was inactive for Week 1, so he is not a lock to suit up for Week 2 just yet. However -- per the same source above -- he shared the first-team work with Cooper Rush on Wednesday, and -- via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com -- Penix himself indicated he could take the field Sunday. It likely will not be known for a day or two who will start at quarterback for the Falcons in Week 2, but at the least Penix is in the mix.