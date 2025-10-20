Coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Penix has a bone bruise in his foot/ankle area and is considered day-to-day, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

It doesn't sound like an overly serious issue for the Falcons' quarterback, and it's unclear if it will keep Penix from playing next Sunday against the Dolphins. Penix didn't miss a snap in Sunday night's loss to the 49ers but appeared to pick up the injury in the fourth quarter. If Penix is unable to go against Miami, Kirk Cousins would get the start for Atlanta.