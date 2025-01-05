Penix completed 21 of 38 passes for 312 yards with two touchdowns and one interception and rushed once for a five-yard touchdown in the Falcons' 44-38 overtime loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The rookie signal-caller did his best to try and get the win the Falcons needed to remain in play for a playoff spot, a matter that was rendered moot when the Buccaneers were able to squeak past the Saints in a game being played concurrently. It was still an encouraging showing for Penix, however, who eclipsed the 300-yard mark and threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time as a pro. Penix connected with Drake London from 20 and 21 yards out for his pair of scoring tosses, but he never had a chance to possess the ball in overtime since the Panthers drove down for a game-winning touchdown. Penix got some invaluable experience over the final three games of the regular season and is indisputably entrenched as the Falcons' quarterback heading into the offseason.