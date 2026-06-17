Falcons' Michael Penix: Expects to take team reps at camp

Penix (ACL) said Tuesday at mandatory minicamp that "the expectation" is for him to participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp, though he will first need to gain clearance from team doctors, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix did not participate in full-team drills at mandatory minicamp, though he reportedly showed no signs of discomfort while taking 7-on-7 and individual reps, as well as footwork drills with quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. The 26-year-old signal-caller spoke positively about his recovery progress, saying "each and every day that I come out here, I feel better than the day before." Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Penix is "exactly where he needs to be." Once Penix is fully cleared, he will face a competition with Tua Tagovailoa for the Week 1 starting job.