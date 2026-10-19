Penix completed 19 of 33 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions while rushing once for one yard in the Falcons' 31-23 loss to the Bears on Sunday. He also threw two two-point conversion passes.

Penix and the Falcons faced a 28-7 deficit going into the fourth quarter, but he helped bring Atlanta back with 10- and five-yard scoring tosses to Kyle Pitts and subsequent two-point conversion passes to Zachariah Branch and Drake London, respectively. Penix also connected with Jahan Dotson for 13-yard scoring strike in the latter portion of the second quarter, and Sunday's game served as Penix's first multi-TD-pass effort of the season. The third-year signal-caller had also visited the medical tent in the first quarter for an undisclosed issue, but Penix appears to be healthy heading into a Week 7 home showdown against the 49ers on Sunday.