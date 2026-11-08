Penix completed 20 of 31 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 34-17 loss to Cincinnati. He added 50 rushing yards on three carries.

It looked like it would be a big day for the Falcons offense when Penix led his team to points on its first two drives. including a one-yard TD to Charlie Woerner, but Atlanta managed just seven more points over the final three quarters. The touchdown pass was Penix's 10th of the season, setting a new career high, but he's also been picked off five times in the last two games after throwing only one INT in his first five contests of 2026. He'll face a tough test in Week 10 against Kansas City.