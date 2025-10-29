Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Penix (knee) is slated to participate in Wednesday's walkthrough practice, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Penix remains day-to-day due to a bone bruise in his knee, and he had been limited in practice all of Week 8 before being ruled out for Atlanta's loss for the Dolphins. That could mean that Penix will need to get back on the practice field as a full participant before being cleared to return to action. Veteran backup Kirk Cousins struggled during Atlanta's 34-10 loss to Miami, but he will be called upon to draw another start on the road versus New England in Week 9 if Penix is unable to go. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN however, Morris he feels "really good" about the odds of Penix being cleared to face the Patriots. Top wideout Drake London (hip) is also expected to practice Wednesday after having sat out Week 8, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.