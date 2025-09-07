Penix completed 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions and rushed six times for 21 yards and another score in the Falcons' 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Atlanta.

Penix opened his first full season as a starter in fine fashion, looking poised and in command against a veteran, aggressive Buccaneers defense for most of the afternoon. The southpaw signal-caller leveraged Bijan Robinson's elite yards-after-catch skills on the opening drive, hitting his star running back for a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Penix would go on to cap off an 18-play, 91-yard marathon drive in the fourth quarter with a four-yard touchdown run, and he then drove the Falcons a total of 60 yards in eight plays to put them in position for a would-be game-tying field goal that Younghoe Koo couldn't convert. Penix also lost Drake London to a shoulder injury for that final drive, and it remains to be seen if he'll have his top target available for a Week 2 road showdown with the Vikings next Sunday night.