Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Penix (knee) is day-to-day, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

Morris said the same of top wideout Drake London (hip), who joined Penix on the sideline during Atlanta's loss to the Dolphins in Week 8. Veteran backup Kirk Cousins struggled to move the offense in place of Penix, completing 21 of 31 passes for 173 yards with no touchdowns (or interceptions) during the 34-10 loss, while also rushing twice for two yards. It will bode well for the Falcons' offense if both Penix and London are able to get back on the field as the team prepares for a Week 9 road matchup against New England. Penix was limited in practice all of Week 8 due to a bone bruise in his knee, so he may need to resume handling full reps before being cleared to return to the starting lineup.