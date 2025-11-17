The Falcons placed Penix (knee) on injured reserve Monday, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports.

Atlanta is still evaluating Penix to determine the severity of the left knee injury he sustained in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Panthers, but with his move to IR, the second-year quarterback will miss at least four games. Kirk Cousins is slated to take over as the Falcons' new starting signal-caller in Penix's absence. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously relayed that Penix aggravated an existing bone bruise and knee sprain while also suffering damage to the ACL in his left knee. During his college career, the 25-year-old underwent surgeries to address ACL tears in his right knee in 2018 and 2020, and he also suffered season-ending shoulder injuries in 2019 and 2021.