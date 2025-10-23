Penix (knee) was a limited practice participant Thursday

Penix is tending to a knee injury in the wake of getting rolled up in down the stretch of this past Sunday's loss at San Francisco. His reps were capped at Wednesday's walkthrough, and he maintained that activity level one day later, giving him just one more chance to practice in full this week. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not Penix enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.