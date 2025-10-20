Penix completed 21 of 38 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the 49ers. He added two rushes for six yards and also lost a fumble.

Penix's stat line looks mediocre, but he struggled to move the Atlanta offense for most of the game. He threw for 128 yards in the first half, though 57 of them came in the final 32 seconds of the second quarter, when Penix managed to move the team into field goal range only to squander the opportunity with an intentional grounding penalty. The second half followed a similar pattern, as Penix effectively led the Falcons on one drive early in the fourth quarter with long completions of 15 and 19 yards, only to have the possession stall deep in 49ers' territory on fourth down. This performance continued an inconsistent season for Penix, and he's now accounted for one or fewer total touchdowns in four of six contests.