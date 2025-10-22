Penix (knee) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Penix came out of Sunday's 20-10 loss in San Francisco with a bone bruise in his foot/ankle, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. Morris then told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com on Wednesday that Penix was "day-to-day" before the Falcons listed him with a knee injury on the first Week 8 practice report. No matter the nature of the issue, Morris feels good about the second-year quarterback ahead of the weekend, according to Raimondi, but Kirk Cousins is waiting in the wings in the event Penix isn't able to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins.