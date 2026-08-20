Penix said that he's meeting with his doctor Thursday to see where his left knee stands, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

So far in training camp, Penix has been capped to 7-on-7 drills as he works his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in his left knee Week 11 of last season. He noted that he's hoping to gain clearance, likely for 11-on-11 work, during Thursday's check-up, but he's unsure that'll occur. In any case, Penix continues to make progress in his recovery, but his limitations in practice seemingly has him behind Tua Tagovailoa in the competition to be the Falcons' starting QB to begin the campaign.