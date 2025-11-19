The Falcons confirmed Wednesday that Penix sustained a partially torn ACL during the team's Week 11 loss to Carolina, and that he will require full reconstructive surgery to address the injury.

Penix will face, at minimum, a nine month recovery timetable upon going under the knife, which will heavily restrict his ability to practice during the offseason, as well as potentially impact his availability for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign. He also aggravated the preexisting bone bruise in his left knee. The 2024 first-round pick underwent surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee twice during college, in 2018 and 2020, in addition to the season-ending shoulder injuries he suffered in 2019 and 2021. Kirk Cousins will lead Atlanta under center for the remainder of the 2025 season, and the team will doubtless enter the 2026 offseason with additional incentive to secure a capable backup option behind Penix.