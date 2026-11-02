Penix completed eight of 24 passes for 125 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing five times for 11 yards in the Falcons' 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Penix endured a career-worst all-around game in rainy conditions after coming into the afternoon with just one interception in his first five games. Only two of Penix's four picks led to Buccaneers points -- and just a pair of field goals at that -- but the Falcons defense was helpless against Tampa Bay's ground attack in the shutout. Sunday's conditions were a clear outlier, so Penix should be expected to bounce back across the pond in a Week 9 matchup against a vulnerable Bengals secondary next Sunday in Madrid.