Falcons' Michael Penix: Not ready for team drills

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Penix (knee) won't participate in 11-on-11 drills at the start of training camp, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

While Penix -- who is bouncing back from a left ACL injury -- isn't ready to work in team drills yet, the QB will continue doing individual and 7-on-7 work at practice. Once he's cleared to work fully, Penix will turn his focus to competing with free-agent addition Tua Tagovailoa (back) for the team's Week 1 starting job. With that in mind, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com relays that Stefanski noted that he doesn't know exactly when Penix will gain clearance to work fully. Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports, however, that the Falcons are optimistic Penix could be cleared in time to log preseason action.