Falcons' Michael Penix: Not yet cleared for full-team drills

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Penix (ACL) has not yet been cleared for 11-on-11 drills at OTAs, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Penix took part in non-contact 7-on-7 drills and individual work during OTAs in mid-May, but he's not yet ready to ramp up his participation level to 11-on-11 activities. In the meantime, the full allotment of such reps will go the way of Tua Tagovailoa. Once Penix is fully recovered from the surgery he underwent mid-November of the 2025 season to repair a partially torn left ACL, however, he and Tagovailoa will be slated to compete for No. 1 reps. Stefanski declined to offer a specific assessment of Penix's rehab progress to date, per Raimondi, though he said the 2024 first-round pick is doing "outstanding" and is "exactly where he needs to be" despite not yet being "100 percent."