Penix (knee) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Dolphins, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix was clearly hobbled in the waning minutes of last Sunday's loss at San Francisco. The eventual diagnosis was a bone bruise in his knee that limited him in practice during the entirety of Week 8 prep and left him questionable for Sunday's game. Adam Schefter of ESPN then reported Saturday morning that Kirk Cousins was likely to start in place of Penix, before reporting later Saturday that Cousins was trending toward leading the Falcons offense this weekend. Now that Penix has been deemed unavailable, Cousins will make his first start since Week 15 of last season, while the former has a good chance to return to action next Sunday in New England, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.