Penix (knee) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix also was limited all of last week due to a bone bruise in his knee before the Falcons made him inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Dolphins, allowing Kirk Cousins to direct the offense in a 34-10 loss. Prior to Wednesday's session, coach Raheem Morris told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com that he feels "really good" about Penix, and the quarterback himself relayed to McElhaney afterward, "I feel like I am trending in the right direction." Whether or not that'll amount to a return to action for Penix on Sunday at New England remains to be seen, but he'll have two more opportunities to prove the health of his knee before Atlanta potentially tags him with a Week 9 designation.