Falcons' Michael Penix: Out for preseason opener, still no 11-on-11s

Penix (knee) still hasn't been cleared for 11-on-11s and won't be available for Friday's preseason opener against Denver, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Limited to 7-on-7s at training camp, Penix may or may not play this preseason, but he at least figures to increase his practice involvement soon. Tua Tagovailoa will start Friday's exhibition and remain a strong favorite for the Week 1 nod, but Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated Wednesday that he isn't ready to name his Week 1 starter yet.