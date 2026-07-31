Falcons' Michael Penix: Preseason usage TBD

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Atlanta's starters will likely see action in the team's first and third preseason games, but it remains to be seen whether Penix (knee) will be ready to take the field by then, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix has progressed to taking part in 7-on-7 drills, though he has yet to be cleared for full-team drills. While the 2024 first-round pick recovers from November surgery to repair a torn ACL, Tua Tagovailoa has had a chance to get a leg up in Atlanta's quarterback competition by working with the starters. Atlanta's QB room also includes Jack Strand and Cooper Rush.