Falcons coach Raheem Morris was emphatic that he would not swap in Penix for the struggling Kirk Cousins, Jay Glazer from Fox NFL Sunday reports.
Peter Schrager earlier reported that Penix didn't take any snaps with the starting offense in practice this week, instead exclusively working with the scout team.
