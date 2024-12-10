Head coach Raheem Morris said Monday that Penix will remain the backup to starting quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Falcons' Week 15 game in Las Vegas next Monday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports. "Kirk is our quarterback. Kirk is still going to lead us," Morris said.

Atlanta has dropped four straight games to fall to 6-7 on the season, and Cousins' ongoing struggles have led to more discussion about a changing of the guard under center. In those four losses, Cousins has completed just 62.4 percent of his passes for 7.6 yards per attempt and a 0:8 TD:INT while also taking eight sacks and fumbling four times (losing none). Cousins' track record and sizable contract looks as though it'll be enough for him to stick atop the depth chart, but another poor showing against a reeling Raiders squad could prompt the Falcons to turn the job over to Penix, the No. 8 overall pick in April's draft. Penix has made just two brief mop-up appearances through the first 14 weeks of the regular season but looked composed during his lone preseason outing, completing nine of 16 pass attempts for 104 yards.