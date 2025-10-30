Penix (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Penix has maintained his activity level in practice for more than a week due to the bone bruise in his knee that he sustained Week 7 at San Francisco and sidelined him this past Sunday against the Dolphins. Coach Raheem Morris told Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com on Wednesday that he feels "really good" about Penix, after which the quarterback himself told McElhaney that he was "trending in the right direction." Penix may need to practice in full Friday to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game at New England, but it's unclear who between him and Kirk Cousins is destined to be Atlanta's starting QB in Week 9.