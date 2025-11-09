Penix completed 12 of 28 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts.

The second-year QB also tossed a two-point conversion but got sacked three times and lost a fumble. It's the third straight game in which Penix has failed to complete 60 percent of his passes, although Sunday's 42.9 percent mark was by far a season low. Drake London remains his lone reliable downfield threat, and the duo hooked up for a 16-yard TD in the second quarter and a two-point conversion in the fourth for the Falcons' final points on the day. Penix will try to turn things around on the accuracy front in Week 11 against the Panthers.