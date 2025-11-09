Falcons' Michael Penix: Rough day in Berlin
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Penix completed 12 of 28 passes for 177 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-25 overtime loss to the Colts.
The second-year QB also tossed a two-point conversion but got sacked three times and lost a fumble. It's the third straight game in which Penix has failed to complete 60 percent of his passes, although Sunday's 42.9 percent mark was by far a season low. Drake London remains his lone reliable downfield threat, and the duo hooked up for a 16-yard TD in the second quarter and a two-point conversion in the fourth for the Falcons' final points on the day. Penix will try to turn things around on the accuracy front in Week 11 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Throws three TDs to London•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Cleared to play Week 9•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Remains limited Thursday•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Officially limited Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: In line to practice•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Labeled 'day-to-day'•