Penix (knee) won't play in Sunday's game against the Panthers, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) is listed as doubtful to play, leaving coach Kevin Stefanski to announce Cooper Rush as Atlanta's starting QB for a second contest in a row to kick off the campaign, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. Penix has been listed as a full participant in practice going back to last week, and while he's told Falcons media that he feels "really close" to his first game action since tearing his left ACL last November, he still has "some goals" that he needs to meet. Penix's next chance for game action is next Thursday at Green Bay.