The Falcons believe the knee injury Penix suffered during Sunday's overtime loss to the Panthers could be season-ending, though the quarterback will seek a second opinion, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Penix was initially reported to have aggravated a bone bruise that forced him to miss a Week 8 contest versus the Dolphins, but the injury instead appears to be far more significant. He already suffered two ACL tears in his left knee during college. If the second-year quarterback is indeed done for the year, he will wrap up 2025 with a 60.1 percent completion rate, 1,982 passing yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games, in addition to 21 carries for 70 yards and a score. Veteran backup Kirk Cousins looks slated to draw another start on the road against New Orleans in Week 12 at the very least, and he could handle the No. 1 role for the remainder of the campaign.