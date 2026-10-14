Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Penix (ribs) will practice Wednesday but will be limited in some fashion, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Penix was sidelined for the extra period of Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens due to the rib injury, which he sustained when he was sacked late in the fourth quarter. While Stefanski didn't go into any specifics regarding the extent of Penix's injury, the coach said that the 26-year-old quarterback should be on track to start this coming Sunday against the Bears "as long as everything goes accordingly" in practice this week, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site. Penix looks as though he'll be listed as limited on the Falcons' initial Week 6 injury report, but he'll likely be locked in for the start if he's able to practice fully Thursday and/or Friday.