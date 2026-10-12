Penix is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday after exiting Sunday's 30-23 overtime loss to the Ravens due to a rib injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Penix sustained the injury with 27 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, when he took a hard sack from linebacker Tavius Robinson. After giving way to backup Tua Tagovailoa for one snap, Penix checked back into the contest for the next play and threw an incomplete pass on a third-and-six before the Falcons punted the ball away. Atlanta then listed Penix as questionable to return to the game, but Tagovailoa ended up directing the offense for the team's lone possession of overtime. Per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, Penix said that he likely would have been able to stay in the game if the Falcons had been on offense to begin overtime, but the pain in his ribs worsened during the Ravens' long touchdown drive to kick off the extra period. Penix is confident that his latest setback on the health front isn't a long-term concern, though the upcoming MRI will ultimately determine whether he has a realistic shot at playing Week 6 against the Bears.