Penix (knee) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins but isn't on track to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

A bone bruise in his knee held Penix to three limited practice sessions this week, though he was deemed questionable on Friday's final injury report, with head coach Raheem Morris expressing optimism that the second-year quarterback would be able to play. However, the tide turned on that outlook Saturday, and Schefter's sources indicate that Penix will miss Sunday's matchup versus Miami. As a result, Kirk Cousins is slated to start at quarterback for the first time this season. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Falcons are hopeful that Penix's absence will be contained to one week, with the second-year signal-caller having a "real chance" to be back on the field Nov. 2 at New England.