Falcons' Michael Penix: Sitting out preseason finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Penix will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Penix and veteran backup Kirk Cousins will both sit out a third consecutive preseason game, with Falcons coach Raheem Morris opting to rest veteran starters until the regular season. Atlanta signed quarterback Emory Jones (concussion) with an injury designation Monday, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, leaving Easton Stick and new signee Ben DiNucci in position for preseason reps versus Dallas.
More News
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Not playing this week•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Won't play Friday•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Locked in as QB1•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Eclipses 300-yard mark in loss•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Throws first NFL TD in OT loss•
-
Falcons' Michael Penix: Little production in first NFL win•