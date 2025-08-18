Penix will not play in Friday's preseason finale against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Penix and veteran backup Kirk Cousins will both sit out a third consecutive preseason game, with Falcons coach Raheem Morris opting to rest veteran starters until the regular season. Atlanta signed quarterback Emory Jones (concussion) with an injury designation Monday, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, leaving Easton Stick and new signee Ben DiNucci in position for preseason reps versus Dallas.