The Falcons announced that Penix (knee) has been named the team's starting quarterback for Thursday's game against the Packers, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

With Penix having now logged several full practices since being cleared to take part in team drills in late August, he's been cleared to make his 2026 debut. With Penix back in the fold, Cooper Rush -- who started the first two games of the season -- could be inactive for Week 3 Tua Tagovailoa (oblique) is available to back up Penix.