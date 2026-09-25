Penix completed 18 of 25 passes for 256 yards with one touchdown and one interception while rushing twice for minus-2 yards in the Falcons' 35-14 win over the Packers on Thursday. He also threw a two-point conversion pass.

Playing in his first game since Week 11 of last season, Penix started off sluggishly Thursday before finding a rhythm and putting together a near-flawless performance. Penix threw his one interception four plays into the night on a pass intended for Jahan Dotson, but he went on to record only five more incompletions the rest of the way while connecting with Austin Hooper for a five-yard touchdown pass just before halftime. Penix's chemistry with Drake London was also in fine form over the last three quarters, and he hit his No. 1 target for gains of 68 and 40 yards in the fourth quarter to help close out the upset victory. Penix should only get more comfortable the further removed he is from the third ACL surgery of his playing career, and he'll look to carry over the considerable momentum from his season debut into a Week 4 road divisional showdown against the Saints on Monday, Oct. 5.