Falcons' Michael Penix: Still not ready for 11-on-11 drills

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Penix (ACL) has not been cleared to participate in 11-on-11 team drills at mandatory minicamp, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Stefanski reiterated that Atlanta remains "very comfortable" with the rehab progress Penix has made in his recovery from a left ACL tear. Regarding the Falcons' quarterback competition between Penix and Tua Tagovailoa, Stefanski said "we're not giving out any jobs in June." By all accounts, Atlanta's true QB competition won't kick off until Penix has been cleared to suit up for full-team reps. That said, Stefanski declined to state whether he expects Penix to be cleared by the start of training camp in July. If Penix remains limited to individual drills at that point, Tagovailoa will have a tangible opportunity to build early momentum.