Penix (knee), who won't play Sunday in Pittsburgh, was seen throwing to practice-squad players during the open portion of Friday's practice, Daniel Flick of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Tua Tagovailoa as the Falcons' Week 1 starting quarterback, while conversely Penix would be inactive for the season opener. On Thursday, though, Tagovailoa strained his oblique and now won't be available this weekend, either, with coach Kevin Stefanski calling him "week-to-week" Friday, per Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com. Penix's listed activity of "full" all week indicates he's closing in on his first game action since tearing his left ACL last November, and if Tagovailoa is indeed in danger of missing multiple games, Penix could soon be in the mix for starts under center. As for this Sunday, Cooper Rush will direct the offense, with Jack Strand backing him up.