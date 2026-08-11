Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Falcons' Michael Penix: Still working in 7-on-7 drills

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Penix (knee) had some nice plays during 7-on-7 drills at Monday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After suffering a partially torn ACL in his left knee Week 11 of last season, Penix required a full reconstruction to repair the damage. In the offseason, the Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa to provide competition in the QB room. Penix has yet to progress beyond 7-on-7s, but among his throws Monday was a 25-yarder to TE Kyle Pitts down the right sideline that he fit into a tight window. Coach Kevin Stefanski expects to announce who among Atlanta's quarterbacks -- also, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand -- will play in Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, but considering where Penix stands at the moment, he'll likely be in street clothes for that contest.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!