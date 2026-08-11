Falcons' Michael Penix: Still working in 7-on-7 drills

Penix (knee) had some nice plays during 7-on-7 drills at Monday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

After suffering a partially torn ACL in his left knee Week 11 of last season, Penix required a full reconstruction to repair the damage. In the offseason, the Falcons signed Tua Tagovailoa to provide competition in the QB room. Penix has yet to progress beyond 7-on-7s, but among his throws Monday was a 25-yarder to TE Kyle Pitts down the right sideline that he fit into a tight window. Coach Kevin Stefanski expects to announce who among Atlanta's quarterbacks -- also, Cooper Rush and Jack Strand -- will play in Friday's preseason game against the Broncos, but considering where Penix stands at the moment, he'll likely be in street clothes for that contest.