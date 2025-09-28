Penix completed 20 of 26 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Commanders. He added two rushing yards on four carries.

After a rough Week 3 performance on the road in Carolina, Penix returned home in Week 4 and looked much more composed, topping his prior career high in yardage by one as he delivered his first multi-TD effort of 2025. The second-year QB hit Drake London for a five-yard score in the first quarter and Kyle Pitts for a seven-yard touchdown in the third, while both London and Bijan Robinson eclipsed the century mark in receiving yards, during a game in which Atlanta never trailed. Penix will get a week off for the Falcons' bye before facing a tough test in Week 6 against the Bills.