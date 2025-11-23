Penix is scheduled to undergo reconstructive ACL surgery on his left knee in Los Angeles during the upcoming week and is expected to face a nine-month recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Penix set for season-ending surgery, Kirk Cousins will take over as the Falcons' new starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game in New Orleans. Even though Penix's estimated nine-month recovery timeline would give him a chance to be ready to play by Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, head coach Raheem Morris acknowledged that Penix's medical history will likely prompt the team to make alternative plans at quarterback -- whether that's retaining Cousins or bringing aboard someone else -- this coming offseason as a safeguard. During his time in college, Penix previously underwent surgeries to repair the ACL in his right knee in 2018 and 2020, and he also had two other seasons end early due to shoulder injuries.