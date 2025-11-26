Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that Penix (knee) underwent full reconstructive surgery to address the partially torn ACL in his left knee on Tuesday and experienced no complications with the procedure, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Penix faces a nine-month recovery timetable as a result of the procedure. The 25-year-old quarterback has now undergone ACL reconstructive surgeries three times in his career, as he previously had procedures on his right knee in 2018 and 2020 while in college. He also suffered season-ending injuries to each shoulder in 2019 and 2021. Morris has said that the severe nature of Penix's injury will "100 percent" influence Atlanta to "make some different plans" at quarterback this offseason, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, though that could just as easily refer to the team prioritizing a reliable backup rather than bringing in actual competition for the starting role. Kirk Cousins will start the remainder of the season under center for the Falcons, but this offseason the team can exercise a potential 'out' for the final two season of his four-year, $180 million contract at the cost of a $35 million dead-cap hit. Atlanta doesn't currently hold any first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, which will limit the team's ability to maneuver in pursuit of a high-upside alternative at quarterback.