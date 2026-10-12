Penix (ribs) was listed as questionable to return in overtime of Sunday's game against the Ravens, per Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site, and Penix subsequently didn't return to the 30-23 overtime loss.

Penix was injured after taking a big hit on Atlanta's final possession of the fourth quarter. He came back into the game after missing one play and threw an incomplete pass to close out regulation, but Penix was unable to return for overtime. Tua Tagovailoa promptly threw an interception on Atlanta's second offensive play of OT to seal the loss for the Falcons after the Ravens scored to begin the extra session. The oft-injured Penix will try to overcome this latest setback before the Falcons host the Bears in Week 6. He completed 19 of 32 passes for 240 yards and one touchdown while rushing twice for eight yards in the loss to the Ravens.