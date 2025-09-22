default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Penix completed 18 of 36 passes for 172 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two rushes for nine yards in the Falcons' 30-0 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Over his first five NFL starts, Penix hadn't come close to scuffling in the manner he did Sunday, and the fact the opponent was a Panthers squad that had struggled on defense over the first two games made his poor effort all the more alarming. Penix threw multiple interceptions for the first time as a pro, and he was under 200 passing yards for the second straight game. While the low passing volume was by design in a dominant Week 2 win over the Vikings, Sunday's downturn was directly correlated to how well the opposing defense stymied his efforts. Penix and the Falcons welcome the Commanders in for a Week 4 matchup next Sunday, a game that could pit the second-year signal caller against fellow 2024 first-rounder Jayden Daniels if the latter can play through his knee injury.

More News